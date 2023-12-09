Daily politics briefing
All the latest political news as Britain chooses to abstain on a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza that was only blocked by the US.
A stenographer at Donald Trump's hush money case arraignment was removed for saying in an interview that he's a Republican. His union says it's unfair.
Champion debate coach Todd Graham writes that the the fourth Republican presidential debate delivered, “The finest speech ever in a presidential debate.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retiring Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the ousted former House speaker, said he is endorsing Donald Trump for president and would consider serving in his Cabinet if the GOP front-runner were to win back the White House. McCarthy had a rocky relationship with the former president, notably when he declined to publicly support Trump's bid for a second term, despite being one of his earliest and most loyal allies. But they always seem to patch things up, and as McCarthy prepares
An accounting professor slammed allegations against the former president as ‘absurd’
The Bulgarian parliament has successfully overridden President Rumen Radev's veto to approve sending 100 armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine, local news agency BTA reported on Dec. 8.
“They’re like your drunk friend,” Barkley said on his CNN show. “Like, once your friend’s drunk, there’s nothing you can say to him.”
A Republican operative called Trump's repeated refusals “an intentional slap in the face” to the RNC.
DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The armed wing of Hamas said on Friday it had repelled an attempted hostage rescue by Israeli special forces in the Gaza Strip, inflicting several military casualties, and that a captive also died in the incident. Israel declined comment, accusing the Palestinian Islamist faction of attempting psychological warfare against it. In a statement on Telegram, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters discovered a special forces unit mounting a rescue attempt and attacked it, killing and wounding several soldiers.
For the second time, the State of Qatar has negotiated the repatriation of Ukrainian children deported to Russia. The country has become the go-to mediator in hostage crises too, having played a key role in brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas. But can Qatar also succeed, where others have failed, to help return thousands of Ukrainian hostages imprisoned in Russia?
The GOP presidential candidates had a fiery exchange after the biotech entrepreneur denigrated their competitor, Nikki Haley.
The Russian missile ship the Askold, which was destroyed on Nov. 4 after a Ukrainian missile struck the shipyard in Kerch, on the east coast of the occupied Crimean peninsula, will not be repaired, a Telegram news channel has claimed.
Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), who is currently being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison on extremism charges, expressed apprehension about sharing the fate of the late Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, he told pro-Kremlin outlet Baza.
The holds are due to the officers' "stances or actions relating to" DEI programs, Eric Schmitt's office said.
The former GOP congresswoman gave her two cents on the ousted House speaker’s upcoming departure from Congress.
The video is the first to show Ukraine firing a Swedish Archer artillery system on the front lines against Russia, according to OSINTtechnical.
Home Depot co-founder and billionaire Ken Langone put his support behind GOP hopeful Nikki Haley on Friday, calling her approach to the 2024 election “smart.” “I think she’s just what we need right now. I think her approach is smart. I think she’s clarified herself on some issues which is very important,” Langone, who is…
Rep. Jim McGovern said the extremist Republican's tirade about Rep. Jamaal Bowman was "really rich."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a ruling that found he is not immune from criminal prosecution as he runs out of time to delay or even derail an upcoming trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lawyers for the 2024 Republican presidential primary frontrunner filed a notice of appeal Thursday indicating that they will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision rejecting Trump's bid to derail the case headed to trial i
The House GOP released a resolution Thursday to formalize its months-long impeachment inquiry into President Biden, with a full House vote planned for next week. The resolution authorizing the inquiry — released months after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared an impeachment inquiry to be underway in September — comes as a trio of committee leaders…
Since 2012, McCarthy's leadership PAC spent over 10 times more on private jets, restaurants and lodging than other congressional leaders did.