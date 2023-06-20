Dad Scales Waterslide to Help His Stuck Daughter

A dad came to the rescue after his daughter got stuck on a not-so-slippery waterslide at Gulliver’s World Theme Park in Warrington, England, earlier this month.

Video by Emma Reece captured her husband scaling the waterslide and using his weight to help the raft eventually slide down.

Reece told Storyful they were at the theme park celebrating their daughter’s sixth birthday on June 10 when she got stuck halfway down the slide.

“She couldn’t budge it herself, the theme park had called for help but was taking too long,” Reece explained. “Her dad had to climb to up save her.” Credit: Emma Reece via Storyful