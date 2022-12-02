Dad Makes Priceless Face When Mom Catches Him Playing Dolls With Daughter

A father entertaining his bubbly daughter by playing with her doll at their home in Lakeland, Florida, was not impressed upon realizing that his wife had caught the moment on camera.

When Angelica Rosario sneaked behind the bathroom door, she might not have expected to find her husband Angel playing dolls with their adorable three-year-old daughter Emma.

The video shows Angel holding the little girl’s doll on the toilet. Emma then tells him to wash the doll’s hands. The devoted father obeys before pulling a priceless expression when realizing he’s being recorded.

Rosario published the footage to her TikTok account after a netizen asked her why Angel had not wanted to have a girl. She wrote “I think this was one of the reasons…” Credit: Angelica Rosario via Storyful