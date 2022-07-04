Dad describes daughter's escape during shooting

STORY: A 22-year-old Danish male has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. He will face questioning in front of a judge later on Monday.

Peter Nordsmark, who was speaking to his daughter who had been inside the mall at the time of the shooting, said he had heard what he thought were gunshots.

The Field's multi-storey shopping mall is located around 3 miles south of downtown Copenhagen.

The suspect, who police said was known to psychiatrists in Denmark, was in possession of a rifle, ammunition and a knife when he was arrested. Danish police said the shooting could not be viewed as an "act of terror" based on current evidence.