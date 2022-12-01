Dad Builds Next-Level Train Bridge as Part of Christmas Decor

A dad who initially had misgivings about decorating the house for the holidays changed his mind and built an incredible custom Christmas village for his hobby trains.

Nicole Phoenix said her dad has been collecting model trains for over 40 years, and built a model station in the family’s basement when she was a child.

“This year he just wanted to do something special for Christmas and knew he wanted to have a Christmas village in his kitchen,” Phoenix told Storyful.

“Then he decided it would be cool to have a train running. He built the bridge himself and he used a 15’ track with an MTH bump-n-go Christmas trolley.”

Phoenix posted a video of the display, with its own custom bridge, to her TikTok account just in time for the holiday season. Credit: Nicole Phoenix via Storyful