DACA student beats the odds as he finalizes medical school

Edgar Josue Velázquez is in his last year of medical school at UC Davis, but his future is still unknown. Alicia González-Flores, an associate professor at UC Davis, says the lack of diversity in the medical field could change in the U.S. if they were just supported. "Edgar's story really shows what is possible when students are given the support that they need to succeed," González-Flores said. In the U.S., Latinos represent roughly 6% of all physicians, and when it comes to DACA recipients, that number is even smaller. Velázquez is among an estimated 200 medical students, residents and physicians in the country.