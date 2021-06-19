DACA 9th anniversary: Leaders push for pathway to citizenship

June 15 marks DACA’s ninth anniversary -- and since then, it's provided stability and opportunity to more than 825,000 people. One of those is Oscar Rivera, whose life changed once he received this permit. "Major, major impact in my life. I've been able to get an education, a job, and luckily for me I've also been able to get an internship at the Capitol." DACA was reinstated in 2020 -- giving an opportunity to first-time applicants. See more above.