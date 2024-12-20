D-Book with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
Gunner Stockton is in line to start for Georgia if Beck is out.
Brown suffered a dislocated SC joint in his shoulder during preseason.
Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
The Broncos and the Chargers kick off Week 16 with their playoff hopes (and those of fantasy football managers) on the line.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four, first round, College Football Playoff games for this upcoming weekend.
Patrick Mahomes left last week’s win over the Browns early, and he was diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain.
The ruling allows the teams to compete as chartered teams in 2025 as their lawsuit against NASCAR proceeds.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.
It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb, who got into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter days before Wednesday’s loss.
SMU got the nod as the last team in the playoff over Alabama.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
RIchardson's play in Week 15 showed he still has a long way to go.
