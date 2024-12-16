D-Book with a 2-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers
D-Book (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 12/15/2024
James "is taking some time" from the team after missing practice this week due to "personal reasons."
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
Smith limped to the locker room after being replaced by Sam Howell.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
It was hard to find fantasy football points amongst the major stars at running back, but that wasn't the case as you went lower down the week's rankings. Tera Roberts breaks it down.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
If the postseason started today, both the Seahawks and Packers would be in.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Texans safety Calen Bullock injured DuBose with a helmet-to-helmet hit that drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field with a lower leg injury, after Carlton Davis III had already exited with a potential concussion.
Dan Skipper made sure to report as eligible on his TD play.
It wasn't pretty, but Washington got the victory over New Orleans, continuing a playoff push.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Man United scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to take the lead and snap a two-game losing streak.
Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.