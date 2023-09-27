D-backs vs. White Sox Highlights
Brandon Pfaadt struck out eight and Corbin Carroll brought in two runs as the D-backs earned a 3-0 shutout victory over the White Sox
Brandon Pfaadt struck out eight and Corbin Carroll brought in two runs as the D-backs earned a 3-0 shutout victory over the White Sox
The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion. There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from home plate umpire David Rackley wh
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' post-season fate will be determined this week. Toronto will host the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in a six-game homestand starting Tuesday. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card berths. How Toronto fares against the Yankees and Rays will help determine if the Blue Jays finish second or third in the wild-card race. Three AL West teams will also have some control on the wild-card picture, with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and
Todd Kerkering couldn't hold back his emotions as he watched son Orion's major league pitching debut, which comes after a meteoric six-month rise through the minors
The Blue Jays are heading into the last week of the MLB regular season with one major goal and a few minor ones.
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!
Mike Tindall is normally very private about his life with his equestrian wife, and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall but made a candid revelation about their marriage. See details.
The more you observe at the Ryder Cup, the more you feel that it should be rebranded as “bring your wife to work week”. It is the one moment in the sporting calendar where significant others are treated less as adornments than as central pieces of the pageant.
Rory McIlroy says he was left in tears after a video message from caddie Harry Diamond was played at Monday's Ryder Cup Team Europe meeting.
Tyrrell Hatton was in playful mood here in the Ryder Cup media centre on Wednesday, wondering why Jon Rahm does not curse in his native tongue and challenging his prospective foursomes partner to “a swear-off”.
CLEVELAND (AP) — At some point in the next few days, Terry Francona will hop on his celebrated scooter, zip along the underground concrete concourses of Progressive Field and leave the ballpark he's called home the past 11 seasons for the final time. His ride is nearly over. Although he hasn’t made it official — and true to form, Francona was adamant about not pulling the spotlight away from the Guardians during their playoff push — the 64-year-old manager has indicated he'll step down after thi
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
Identifying the players being overvalued the most by fantasy hockey managers this season.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
One of MLB's most productive stretch-run hitters has successfully turned back the clock over the last several weeks.
It appears Mark Hunt has been dealt one final blow in his legal battle with the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar.
Sean Payton has become the victim of his own high expectations, as the bold claims he made about the Broncos are lingering amid an 0-3 start.
Snow was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, but was able to remain with the Flames organization thanks to groundbreaking treatment.
Head coach’s decision not to go for historic score may say something about our society decreasing need for victories. e