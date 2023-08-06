D-backs vs. Twins Highlights
Kenta Maeda struck out seven and Ryan Jeffers smacked a pair of home runs to lead the Twins to a 12-1 win over the D-backs
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Elon Musk picked up a dumbbell to do one bicep curl in a meeting room as colleagues looked on and laughed.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer. A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday. In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history. Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first
BŘECLAV, Czechia — Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday. Spence stripped the puck off Czechia's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota. It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta. Czechia's Adam Titlbach ope
The GOAT's wrist candy features a white-gold case and a handsome midnight blue dial.
NBA players have criticized the Florida governor — and questioned why the team would donate to a super PAC backing him.
Apple has the right to stream the MLS, and Messi joining Inter Miami has already boosted its subscriber numbers, CEO Tim Cook said.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Star playmaker Alexia Putellas came off the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll made her full international debut on Saturday as Spain beat Switzerland 5-1 to reach the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. Coll, who was the only uncapped player in Spain’s roster, was a surprising replacement for Misa Rodriguez after Spain conceded four goals in a group-stage loss to Japan. Spain coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his starting lineup for the round of 16