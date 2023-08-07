D-backs vs. Twins Highlights
Max Kepler and Matt Wallner smacked home runs in the bottom of the 9th to lead the Twins' 5-3 comeback win over the D-backs
Max Kepler and Matt Wallner smacked home runs in the bottom of the 9th to lead the Twins' 5-3 comeback win over the D-backs
Six of the United States women’s national team refused to sing their national anthem once again at the World Cup, this time before the defeat to Sweden in the last 16.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Bryson DeChambeau produces one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.
Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider's first weekend in the majors was historically good.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
The Penguins landed the big fish in the Erik Karlsson blockbuster, but how did the other teams involved fare?
PRAGUE, Czechia — Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague. Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, added five points and eight rebounds for the Canadians. Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., and American-born Jamie Scott round out the four-person team. It's Canada's second consecutive gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball after winning in Edmonton last weekend, and a third title in six to
Two men preparing for a fishing tournament spotted something unusual while boating along the Waccamaw River in Conway, South Carolina, on July 28 — a dolphin beached in mud along the riverbank.Elvis Black and Brian Crosby came across the dolphin with its face stuck in mud. Black can be seen in the video helping to free the marine mammal as Crosby records.Black explained in a Facebook post that he and Crosby have been fishing together for over 30 years, and have never come across something like this, noting that the dolphin was “a long ways from salt water.”“The dolphin was kind of buried in the mud with his face in a wallowed out hole,” he said in the post. “He was still living so I jumped out the boat and rolled him back into deeper water. He swam off so hopefully he wasn’t too weak and lived!”While it is unusual to see bottlenose dolphins in a freshwater, it is not the first time one has been spotted in the Waccamaw River. In 2019, footage captured a dolphin swimming near a boat on the same river, though it was found dead a week later, according to a local news outlets. Credit: Elvis Black via Storyful
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Charlie McAvoy has announced he married his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, who is the daughter of a former Bruins player and head coach.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
Davis Schneider's first MLB at-bat was one to remember.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him. Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative post-season. Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won't soon forget. Needing a birdie on
After 120 messy, physical, tense minutes, the USWNT slid to its worst World Cup finish ever.
BŘECLAV, Czechia — Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday. Spence stripped the puck off Czechia's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota. It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta. Czechia's Adam Titlbach ope
Sweden progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup thanks to a penalty shootout win over the USA.