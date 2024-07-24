D-backs vs. Royals Highlights
Jordan Montgomery and the D-backs defeat Alec Marsh and the Royals, 6-2
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Jacobs told Yahoo Sports. Here's what was so memorable about it — and what kind of role Jacobs hopes to carve out alongside Love.
A tough-luck loss to the Cardinals was the first of Skenes' career.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down all of the weekend series, discuss whether the Dodgers are fully back, why Ty France was placed on waivers and who got inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of “Angels & Devils” to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
The national anthem was, well, interesting on Monday in Arlington, Texas.