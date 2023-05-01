D-backs vs. Rockies Recap

Chris Bassitt coughed up a grand slam in the first inning, but the home run wouldn't have happened if not for a missed call from the umpire.
TORONTO — A slumping Daulton Varsho delivered a much-needed walk-off extra-inning hit. Still, starter Kevin Gausman and the pitching staff continued to carry the Toronto Blue Jays to one of their best starts in club history. Behind Gausman's career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings, the Blue Jays squeezed out a 1-0 victory after Varsho's drive to right centre field with none out and the bases loaded in the 10th inning on Saturday. The victory extended the Blue Jays' (18-9) win streak to six ga
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Bauers didn't make it past the first inning of his New York Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García's drive and leaving with a bruised right knee. The 27-year-old fell to the ground and held onto the ball for the final out of the inning, stranding Travis Jankowski on second base. Bauers at first was prone, face down in the left field corner, then turned over onto his back. He walked off the field accomp
The Toronto Maple Leafs keep missing opportunities to eliminate opponents at a rate that is becoming difficult to fathom.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drew Maggi got his first major league hit Saturday night, three days after making his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates following 13 years in the minor leagues. The 34-year-old lined a 2-2 splitter from Hobie Harris into center field for an RBI single in the seventh inning, boosting the Pirates' lead to 13-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Maggi stayed in the game at third base. Fans at Nationals Park chanted Maggi's name during and after the at-bat and again w
Kailer Yamamoto scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Oilers punched their ticket to the second round of the NHL playoffs.
The Leafs have finally made it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs again.
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
Maple Leafs fans are over the moon about their team advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
China's Ding Liren was crowned on Sunday as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games. "One Ding to rule em all," fellow grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.
Esteban Ocon said that Formula One was lucky to avoid a "big disaster" after he narrowly avoided crashing into a large group of people amassing in the pit-lane when he pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
LeBron James once again let his actions speak louder than his words.
Even after using their first-round selection on Anthony Richardson, owner Jim Irsay confirmed that the Colts would have gone quarterback at No. 4.
Steph Curry scored a record-setting 50 points as sixth-seeded Golden State eliminated the third-seeded Sacramento Kings from the NBA playoffs.
The forecast at Dover Motor Speedway didn’t look good on Sunday.
Talor Gooch became the first player to win back-to-back LIV Golf titles after a playoff hole victory against Sergio Garcia at the LIV Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday. Gooch and Garcia shadowed each other for most of the opening two rounds and the final round was no different, with both the American and Spaniard never more than stroke apart as they finished at 17-under 196 to force a playoff.