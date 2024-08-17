D-backs vs. Rays Highlights
Zac Gallen and the D-backs take on Brandon Lowe and the Rays on August 17, 2024
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
With the NBA schedule revealed for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season, Dan Titus reveals his takeaways.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
We conclude position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy with maybe the deepest position in fantasy football: Tight Ends. Yep, that's right, the TE position may never be deeper than it looks on paper in 2024. Andy Behrens is back in America to join Matt Harmon to discuss the often maligned position in fantasy football.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald answer questions submitted by listeners on NFL teams, schemes and much more.
It's the dawn of a new era in college football.
Just four teams have odds better than 15-1 to win the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
“To use an old Jerryism, Santa Claus doesn't put the bicycle under the Christmas tree every year,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told Yahoo Sports. “You gotta come to grips that you gotta pay for it.”
Mbappé's goal helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup for the sixth time.
The Vikings' rookie quarterback injured his knee in the team's preseason opener.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
The 2024 NBA Cup will tip off Tuesday, Nov. 12.
These five tight ends are extremely affordable to draft. Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri makes the case for each of them having huge sleeper potential.
With the first week of preseason action in the books, fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts gives her take on some polarizing ADPs.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and of course we have to start with the glamour position: The quarterbacks. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to breakdown every angle of the QB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the QB position this season. Del Don also offers up multiple spicy takes on the position you don't want to miss.
The regular season kicks off on Oct. 22, when the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks in Boston.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Of Team USA's 40 gold medals, 26 were won by women, who won more than half of USA's medals in an Olympics marked by historic gender parity.
With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams this season, we figured we'd reveal our top 25 a little differently than usual. Here are our teams ranked 13-25.