D-backs vs. Rangers Highlights
Ezequiel Duran crushed a two-run homer and Marcus Semien collected a pair of hits in the Rangers' 6-4 win over the D-backs
The Blue Jays haven't gotten the best performances from their relievers this season, but Nate Pearson's outing on Monday night showed a lot of promise.
TORONTO — Sports broadcasters usually get only a handful of opportunities in their career to put their stamp on a team's most memorable moments. When John Tavares scored an OT winner to give Toronto its first series victory in 19 years on Saturday, the stage was set for what could have been a classic radio call by longtime Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen. Instead a remote radio coverage setup proved costly. Bowen, who called the game from a Toronto studio on TSN 1050, said Morgan Rielly s
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is hoping a new head coach will get his game back on track.
Golf Hulk is no more! Bryson DeChambeau has slimmed down from his beefy days.
NEW YORK — The NHL has rescheduled Game 2 of the second-round playoff series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, a move that would affect fans that had already made arrangements to travel from Edmonton to Las Vegas for the game. The league announced its full second-round schedule on Tuesday, which included moving the second game in the best-of-seven series between the Oilers and Golden Knights from Friday night to Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. No reason for the move was given in the release. The NHL
St. Louis, the defending NL Central champion, stumbled through April and find themselves in the division's basement.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
In the South Park episode Board Girls, a strong woman competition is won by a trans woman named Heather Swanson. The joke is that Swanson is very obviously male, towering over the women, with the bulging muscles of a bodybuilder and sporting a full beard and Stetson. Swanson is revealed to have begun identifying as female just two weeks prior to the competition, and goes on to roundly thrash the other athletes and then gloat on the podium above the bruised and battered runners-up, while the audi
The Manchester United forward helped out the Switzerland international in Manchester
Maple Leafs fans planning to attend the team's road games in the upcoming second-round NHL playoff series against Florida may find themselves shut out of ticket options. The Panthers are restricting ticket sales for Games 3 and 4 to American residents. It wasn't clear why the restriction was in place but the Maple Leafs do have a fan base that travels well, particularly in the Snowbird-heavy Sunshine State. Tickets were set to go on sale later Monday. Under an 'Important Event Info' listing on t
The play-by-play man's take on the team's premature ouster was way over the top.
American golfer Talor Gooch, who is part of the rebel LIV series, has revealed his frustration at losing almost half of his most recent winnings to tax.
The DP World Tour is anticipating some of Europe’s Ryder Cup legends to resign their memberships imminently in the latest unprecedented upheaval in the LIV Golf controversy.
Brooks’ showing in the team's first-round series against the Lakers was reportedly a breaking point.
Nikola Jokic and Natalija Jokic have been married since October 2020
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale had been offered the chance to sign up.
The Boston Bruins entered the postseason as Stanley Cup favourites coming off a historic 2022-23 campaign. Now their future is up in the air.
The father proved to be the ultimate multitasker as the Dodgers took on the Cardinals over the weekend
The pair were joined by other sports stars including Serena Williams, Brittney Griner and Dwayne Wade
Several players in this year's NFL draft taken after Round 1 look poised to yield significant returns on investment and outperform their draft slot.