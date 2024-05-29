D-backs vs. Rangers Highlights
Corey Seager and the Rangers defeat Brandon Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks, 4-2.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 6 of the season.
The Timberwolves, after falling down 0-3 in the series, have forced a Game 5 in the Western Conference finals.
Brandon McManus allegedly sexually assaulted two flight attendants on the team's charter flight to London for a game last season.
Monday's loss to Alexander Zverev was only Nadal's fourth at the French Open.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
In his negotiations for a new deal, the 49ers receiver is looking at the recent $120 million contract Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Detroit Lions.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Rangers not playing so hot this season, super prospect James Wood getting closer to the bigs, the controversial ending in the White Sox-Orioles game and Bryce Harper’s prom-posal help.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Bogaerts' injury is worse than initially feared.
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro did not report for OTAs on Monday as he seeks a new contract to put him among the league's highest-paid at the position.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
Busch punted Stenhouse into the wall on lap 2.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The Celtics are optimistic the big man will return at some point in the series.