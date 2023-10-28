D-backs vs. Rangers Game 1 Recap

The Canadian Press

Jose Theodore just wanted a keepsake. He didn't envision the idea becoming iconic. The Montreal Canadiens goaltender headed into the 2003 Heritage Classic — the NHL's first regular-season outdoor game — against the host Edmonton Oilers feeling both excited and uncertain. He was also keen to make a specific memory. So, along with one of his brothers and the team's trainer, Theodore hatched a plan to secure a red and blue Canadiens tuque, pompom and all, atop his mask. "It was just going to be for