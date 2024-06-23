D-backs vs. Phillies Highlights
David Dahl and the Phillies defeat Ketel Marte and the D-backs, 4-1
David Dahl and the Phillies defeat Ketel Marte and the D-backs, 4-1
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Gretchen Walsh swam the two fastest times in history in the 100-meter butterfly to qualify for her first Olympics.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.