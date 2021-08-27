D-backs vs. Phillies Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The all-around gold medalist is headed to the dance floor.
Page is an NFL Hall of Famer, former Minnesota Supreme Court justice and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.
Mendy, 27, has also been charged with one count of sexual assault.
Sylvie Morel is 64 years old. She's competing in her third Paralympics — 21 years after her first. And she's not done yet.
The Chicago White Sox hit three homers off starter Hyun-Jin Ryu before hanging on for a 10-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Rogers Centre.
There will be no "bridge deal" for star winger Andrei Svechnikov, who inked an eight-year contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Star outfielder George Springer appeared one step closer to returning to the Toronto lineup.
More hardware for Canada at the Paralympics.
Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson made a plea Thursday for people to get the “life-saving” COVID-19 vaccination as the Titans' virus outbreak grew to nine.
Sean Couturier's new deal runs through the 2029-30 season.
After making the playoffs in 25 straight seasons, Detroit is now enduring a lengthy rebuild. How much longer will this last?
We all want to win Week 1, but that's tough to do when the players you draft get off to slow starts. Liz Loza identifies five candidates who could be in a lull early on.
Five years ago, Colin Kaepernick took a knee and in the process vaulted the act of protest to the forefront of national conversation and permanently changed the face of sports.
West Ham may sit atop the Premier League table but Liverpool and Chelsea have been the two most impressive teams of the campaign so far.
Flyers forward Kevin Hayes says he lost his "best friend" when his older brother and former NHLer Jimmy Hayes died.
Premier League referees are once again under scrutiny following offseason changes to some rules that were previously divisive, including handball, offside margins and what could be considered trivial fouls.
After another weekend of breathtaking Premier League action, Matchday 3 features a team searching for past glory versus a modern dynasty, and two teams searching for an identity early in the season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard threw 16 pitches Thursday night in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn, the first outing in months for the New York Mets' right-hander following a setback during his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard gave up a leadoff homer, the only hit he allowed in one inning against the Aberdeen IronBirds. He struck out one. “It’s definitely a sigh of relief and a step in the right direction,” he said. Syndergaard was shut down in May with elbow discomfort as he was
NEW YORK (AP) — With the best record in the majors, the surprising San Francisco Giants have been meeting challenges all season. Their trip to New York was no different. Kris Bryant launched an early two-run homer, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and San Francisco beat the plummeting Mets 3-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep. Just before the game, the Giants learned second baseman Donovan Solano tested positive for COVID-19. He will be sidelined at le
