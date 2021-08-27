D-backs vs. Phillies Highlights

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard threw 16 pitches Thursday night in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn, the first outing in months for the New York Mets' right-hander following a setback during his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard gave up a leadoff homer, the only hit he allowed in one inning against the Aberdeen IronBirds. He struck out one. “It’s definitely a sigh of relief and a step in the right direction,” he said. Syndergaard was shut down in May with elbow discomfort as he was