D-backs vs. Padres Highlights

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told Sky News that men should not be "imposing what they think women football should be" and copying the men's game in a "bad way". In an exclusive interview ahead of the Women's World Cup final, Mr Infantino said FIFA was "a pioneer" investing in women's football - contrary to criticism of the governing body. It comes after the boss of world football remarked that women need to "convince us men" what is needed and to "pick the right fights" that had been "misinterpreted or misused" - highlighting parts of the world that are not convinced of the need to invest in women's football.