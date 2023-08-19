D-backs vs. Padres Highlights
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer to back Seth Lugo's six scoreless innings in the Padres' 4-0 win over the D-backs
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told Sky News that men should not be "imposing what they think women football should be" and copying the men's game in a "bad way". In an exclusive interview ahead of the Women's World Cup final, Mr Infantino said FIFA was "a pioneer" investing in women's football - contrary to criticism of the governing body. It comes after the boss of world football remarked that women need to "convince us men" what is needed and to "pick the right fights" that had been "misinterpreted or misused" - highlighting parts of the world that are not convinced of the need to invest in women's football.
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders. Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game. Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games. Toronto wasted a terrific performance
TORONTO — Conversations with Victor Martinez and Hunter Mense have changed Cavan Biggio's thought process at the plate. The results of that new philosophy can be seen in his batting average. Biggio got off to a slow start this season, with his batting average sinking as low as .111 on April 29. But he and fellow Toronto utility infielder Santiago Espinal started chatting with Martinez, a special assistant to the Blue Jays organization, at spring training about how they can improve offensively. T
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
Toews issued a heartfelt statement thanking fans, teammates and staff while sharing his plans to take "time away" from the game next season.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels turned their first triple play in 26 years during the ninth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The triple play helped the Angels remain tied 6-6 with the Rays going into the bottom of the ninth. With runners at the corners and the infield playing shallow, Harold Ramirez hit a grounder to Luis Rengifo. The shortstop made the short toss to second baseman Brandon Drury to get Randy Arozarena and then threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Y
The Spaniard suffered a three-set defeat against the American in the quarter-finals at the Toronto Masters last week.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel is being called up by the Los Angeles Angels, 40 days after he was the 11th overall pick in this year's amateur draft. The 21-year-old infielder is batting .370 in 21 minor league games across three levels. It’s the fastest big league promotion for a draft pick since Chris Sale in 2010 with the Chicago White Sox. Schanuel was an All-American selection and the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year at Florida Atlantic University. He was second in the nation i
Lionel Messi spoke to the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami five weeks ago
CINCINNATI — The cavalry is coming for the Toronto Blue Jays as they try to stave off a challenge for their hold on the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Blue Jays announced that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Trevor Richards are coming off the injury list and being made available for tonight's game at Cincinnati. Kiermaier, a Platinum Glove centre-fielder, lacerated his right elbow on Aug. 6 making a leaping grab against the garage door at Fenway Park early in Toronto
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series. Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring. Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan
The Prince and Princess of Wales are spending the school summer holidays
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy didn't mind being in the rough at rain-soaked Olympia Fields, except for having trees and a bunker between him and the 17th green. And even that didn't matter Thursday in the BMW Championship. McIlroy found the short grass only six times with 18 tee shots — three of them on par 3s — and no one would have guessed that looking at his card. He played bogey-free for a 5-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with British Open champion Brian Harman in the se
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. “Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said. Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) goi