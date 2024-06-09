D-backs vs. Padres Highlights
Eugenio Suárez and the D-backs take on Jake Cronenworth and the Padres on June 8, 2024
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.
The Detroit Lions are losing an offseason practice due to a violation of workout rules involving on-field contact.
Telli Swift, who has a daughter with Wilder, claimed she was worried he would be violent when he returned from his fight against Zhilei Zhang.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd was likely using a little gamesmanship Saturday when he said, "Well, Jaylen's their best player."
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
The Camellia Bowl is the first FBS bowl of the season on Dec. 14, while the last non-CFP game is on Jan. 4.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
In today's edition: Yohannes scores in USWNT debut, Cosmic Baseball, NBA mock draft, Belichick's summer vacation, and more.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997.