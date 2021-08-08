D-backs vs. Padres Highlights

The Canadian Press

Toronto FC added a wild chapter Saturday to its Jekyll and Hyde season. Second-half goals by Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo lifted Toronto into a 2-2 tie with New York City FC. TFC had looked down and out after a dominant first 45 minutes by the New Yorkers. But it changed the story with a turbocharged rally after the break. "The second half is the type of the team that we want to see," said Toronto interim coach Javier Perez, whose side also came out flat in the first half of a midweek 3-0