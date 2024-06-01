D-backs vs. Mets Highlights
Joc Pederson and the D-backs take on Starling Marte and the Mets on May 31, 2024
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
The Connecticut Sun extended their undefeated start for the 2024 WNBA season to 7–0. But it was a very close win.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Western Conference Finals, and discuss the future of the Timberwolves, before previewing the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The ex-Mets reliever claimed he actually said he was "the worst teammate probably in the whole f***ing MLB."
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
Andy Behrens dives into the disrespect one of the most consistent receivers of all time is getting in early fantasy football drafts.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
The Pacers need to stay healthy and strike a balance between offense and defense that allows them to make a deeper run in the postseason.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.