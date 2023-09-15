D-Backs vs. Mets Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays aren't happy about getting blown out in three critical games either. Fans booed the Blue Jays off the field after a lacklustre 10-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Toronto has lost the first three games of the four-game series by a combined score of 26-7, dealing the Blue Jays' post-season hopes a serious blow. "They expect us to win, and that's fair. I think everybody understands that," outfielder George Springer told reporters in a sombre Toronto clubhou