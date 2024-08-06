D-backs vs. Guardians Highlights
Joc Pederson and the D-backs take on Andrés Giménez and the Guardians on Aug. 5, 2024
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
Which NFL teams have yet to name their Week 1 starting quarterback?
The Bulldogs went 13-1 in 2023 after missing the four-team College Football Playoff.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues to research consensus expert rankings to seek out windows of positional opportunity.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
USA advances to face Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
Chase Budinger and Miles Evans rolled over Australia on Saturday night to make the beach volleyball knockout round.
Dearica Hamby dropped nine points on Saturday night to push the United States past China for a second time in a matter of hours.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the disappointing end to Mike Trout’s season, the Orioles shuffling their roster, take their guesses at who was named the Heart and Hustle Award winners and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.