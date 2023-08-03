D-backs vs. Giants Highlights

The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has suspended the chairwoman of the country’s athletics federation after viral footage of an untrained sprinter competing in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, August 1, circulated online.Footage released by FISU, who run the World University Games, shows the women’s 100 meter sprint.Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen lining up at the start of the race.Ali almost immediately falls behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera’s view. She can be seen completing the race long after her competitors, skipping across the finish line.The clip quickly gathered attention online, with some calling for the resignation of officials involved in the selection of Ali.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power.It also said that “Nasra Abukar Ali is not a runner”.Ali’s heat was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao with a time of 11.58 seconds. Ali finished some 10 seconds behind. Credit: FISU via Storyful
Lightning star defenceman Mikhail Sergachev took to social media to clarify some mistranslated comments he made about the Maple Leafs in an interview with a Russian media outlet.
"Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" Mark Zuckerberg asked his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a WhatsApp exchange.
Gorimbo had used his UFC earnings to send money home to Zimbabwe before Johnson surprised him with a new house in Miami
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
One playoff series against the Maple Leafs was enough to sour the idea of ever playing for a Canadian team, Radko Gudas recently admitted.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
The World Cup round of 16 is here, and a champion will be crowned Aug. 20. Here's the schedule for every match of the knockout rounds.
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Jake Paul promises to put an end to Nate Diaz's fighting career.
Baltimore took Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 pick in 2022, and the son of a seven-time All-Star is already on the fast-track to the majors.
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
MLB trade deadline day came and went in fairly quiet fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hyun Jin Ryu is back in the majors for the first time since June 2022, but it's hard to know if that's a good thing for the Blue Jays.
Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. Henley is at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Svensson is No 37 and An No. 52.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday. The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Asked if Thursday's block was clean, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said no and that's not how they wan
Andy Murray joked from the court that the two were both 'royalty'
“Maybe you are asking, ‘What do you know about English football, Tom?’” the retired NFL great asked while announcing his minority ownership of the club.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night. The Leagues Cup Round of 32 match was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms. Messi scored seven minutes into the match then added a second strike in the 72nd minute. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has five goals in three games since his highly-anticipated MLS debut July 21. As he eluded th