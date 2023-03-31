D-backs vs. Dodgers Highlights

The Canadian Press

Pitchers Hyun Jin Ryu and Mitch White were placed on Toronto's injured list as the Blue Jays finalized their opening day roster. Ryu was put on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he had on June 18. White was also placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 with right elbow inflammation. Toronto began its season on Thursday in St. Louis in the first of a three-game interleague series against the Cardinals. Ryu made six starts for the Blue