D-backs vs. Cubs Highlights

Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
Back in action at the British Open, Rory McIlroy is trying to shake off one of the toughest losses of his career.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Bronny didn't have the breakthrough performance many fans were hoping for.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Cameron Payne has agreed to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks. He will sign for the veteran minimum's exception.
Carlos Alcaraz has won the clash of the tennis titans.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.