D-backs vs. Astros Highlights
Yordan Alvarez and the Astros defeat Geraldo Perdomo and the D-backs, 8-0
For the first time since 2006, an American man will play for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
The line for the fight on Sept. 14 is lopsided even by Alvarez’s standards.
Corinthians forbids green to be worn in their stadium as that is the color of their rivals, Palmeiras.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
San Marino, a country of 33,000 within northern Italy, won its first match in 20 years with a 1–0 victory over Liechtenstein.
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "extremely comfortable" in the event that backup Justin Fields would need to start on Sunday.
Morgan helped lead the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal and two World Cup titles.
Henderson earned his place alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
Imanaga added another sensational effort to his remarkable rookie campaign.
One day after hitting three homers, Schwarber tied Alfonso Soriano's record.
First four dates of LIV Golf's schedule include debut in Saudi Arabia, return to successful Australia venue.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 wide receiver rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR tight end rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR wide receiver rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.