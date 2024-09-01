D-backs score eight runs in the 2nd inning
The D-backs bring home eight runs in the 2nd, highlighted by a two-run double from Geraldo Perdomo and a three-run homer from Randal Grichuk
The D-backs bring home eight runs in the 2nd, highlighted by a two-run double from Geraldo Perdomo and a three-run homer from Randal Grichuk
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
Week 1 is upon us and Thursday night offered up the first taste with a slate of 21 games.
The US Open will remain on ESPN for the foreseeable future, at no small expense.
Can Russell Wilson turn his career narrative back around?
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
It would be a big surprise if the Bulldogs miss the expanded playoff, but they'll definitely be tested by one of the country's toughest schedules.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss if Aaron Judge could one day set the MLB single season record for home runs, if Shohei Ohtani can reach the 50-50 club this season and recap all the action from the weekend in baseball.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.