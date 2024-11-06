D’Andre Swift set for a monster game vs. Patriots

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don explains why fantasy managers should roll with the Chicago RB in Week 10 vs. the Patriots.

Video Transcript

Deandre Swift has been Fantasy's RB eight since week three.

Despite Caleb williams' struggles, the rookie QB has played far better at home where the Bears are nearly touchdown favorite Sunday Swift has averaged 100 and nine yards from scrimmage and nearly a TD per game during wins this season and game script should be positive.

This week, the Patriots have allowed the fifth most Fantasy points to running backs this year and RBS have averaged 100 and 44 rushing yards against New England over the last four games.

Swift totals 100 and 30 yards and hits pay dirt this week.