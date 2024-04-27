Cynthia Frelund on 2024 NFL Draft record-breaking crowd in Detroit: 'It was wild' 'NFL Draft Center'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund weighs in on 2024 NFL Draft record-breaking crowd in Detroit.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund weighs in on 2024 NFL Draft record-breaking crowd in Detroit.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
Model Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells a police officer she is being stalked by paparazzi during a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
As the 2024 NFL draft resumed Friday, USA TODAY Sports once again handed out grades for each pick, this time in the second and third rounds.
Several NFL teams asked the Los Angeles Chargers about the availability of quarterback Justin Herbert in potential trades, general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters.
DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams swiftly walked on stage, looked out and screamed “Woooo! Yeah!” Long-suffering Bears fans felt his joy. Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. “My goal is to get into as far as February as I can,” Williams said, referring to playing in a Super Bowl for a team that hasn't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in nearly 40 years. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner kicked off an historic NFL draft Thursday ni
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft still has a lot of talent left to pick from. Here are the biggest names that experts believe will be a steal on Friday.
The NFL Draft is here, and these are the top underdogs eagerly waiting to hear their name called.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself. "The drama of it all," Kane said about the post-season. "It just brings the best out of me." Kane had a goal, an assist and a fight — known as a “Gordie Howe hat trick” — and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. The 32-year-old forward had an up-and-down regular season and is returning from a sports hern
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …
This was something you don’t see everyday at a baseball game.
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch got a text from star receiver Brandon Aiyuk soon after drafting Florida’s Ricky Pearsall with the 30th pick. Aiyuk's message about his former teammate was glowing: “Fire pick. Can’t lie.” The Niners ended the first day of the NFL draft by adding a rookie receiver in Pearsall and keeping its established stars Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel despite heavy speculation that one of them could have been moved Thursday night. San Francisc
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024