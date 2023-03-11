Cyclone Yaku forces Peru regions into state of emergency

STORY: Local Mercedes Moscoso shared how floods from Cyclone Yaku damaged the inside of her home, adding "we are human, and we are hoping they could help us."

Peru's Defence Minister, Jorge Chavez, said that starting on Saturday (March 11), regions from Tumbes to Lima will be under a state of emergency as the Cyclone Yaku churns to the south of the country, threatening to leave a trail of destruction, as it had done in the north.

Local media reported that five people are missing, and six died - four in Piura and two in the Lambayeque department.

The weather could last until April 15, the minister said.