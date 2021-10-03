Cyclone Shaheen Brings Heavy Rainfall to Oman

Cyclone Shaheen brought heavy rain to Muscat, Oman, early on October 3.

The storm was carrying winds of up to 135 km/h, according to Oman’s National Center for Emergency Management.

Local emergency officials ordered the evacuation of residents in at-risk coastal areas due to large waves and storm surge.

The storm is the first tropical cyclone to affect Oman’s northern coast in modern recordkeeping, according to Yale Climate Connections. Credit: @civilpunisher17 via Storyful