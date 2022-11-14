After cyclone Niran, New Caledonia banana farmers turn damaged fruit into flour

After cyclone Niran hit New Caledonia with gusts of more than 250km per hour in March, one banana grower refused to accept that much of his three tons of unripe fruit would now be lost.

He decided to make lemonade out of lemons - by making his damaged fruit into banana flour. It's an alternative to wheat for consumers looking for gluten-free options, and producers in New Caledonia now hope that this could be the beginning of a whole new local industry.



