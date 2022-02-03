Cyclone Batsirai Pounds Reunion With Wind and Rain

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai swept across the Indian Ocean on February 2, lashing Mauritius and Reunion with heavy winds and rain.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services reported wind speeds as high as 155 km/h (96 mph) as it passed north of the country’s main island, while authorities said that thousands remained without power.

Reunion, a French overseas department, was put under a red alert on as the storm moved closer. Airports and schools were closed on the island, as officials began opening emergency centers for those in need of accommodation. This footage, recorded on Wednesday evening, shows the storm’s outer reaches whipping parts of Saint-Denis, Reunion’s administrative capital.

Though Batsirai is forecast to avoid a direct hit on either Mauritius or Reunion, it is expected to make landfall in Madagascar on Saturday. Residents there are still attempting to recover from severe weather in January that caused flooding and landslides, killing dozens. Credit: @bienglace via Storyful