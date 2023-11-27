Cyber Monday: Packages file into Amazon ship center
At Amazon's sorting center in Otay Mesa, pallets of packages are piling up as the e-commerce giant gears up for what's projected to be a record-breaking shopping year.
At Amazon's sorting center in Otay Mesa, pallets of packages are piling up as the e-commerce giant gears up for what's projected to be a record-breaking shopping year.
This scam could be eating as much as 20% of your retirement savings.
In this article, we will list the top natural gas-producing countries and the current market trends. If you want to skip our overview of the natural gas market, read 5 Countries That Produce the Most Natural Gas. The World Energy Administration’s International Energy Outlook 2023 reports that natural gas is the fastest-growing fossil fuel globally. Its consumption is expected […]
Some people living with diabetes say they're being forced to switch their medication because of a shortage of Ozempic. The drug is approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but is also prescribed off-label for weight loss. Heidi Petracek reports on where that leaves Canadians who can't fill their prescriptions.
TORONTO — A wave of layoffs last year, which left thousands of Canadian workers jobless, is continuing this year as recession predictions loom and the tech sector downturn deepens. These are some of the companies which have said goodbye to Canadian workers so far in 2023. Absolute Software Corp.: The Vancouver-based security software company said it would cut about 40 jobs as part of an April restructuring plan to reduce its operating expenses. Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd.: The retailer, whi
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. $1 Million or $5,000 a Month in Retirement:...
Drugmakers are seeking to limit their reliance on Chinese contractors who produce drugs used in clinical trials and early-stage manufacturing, a move that is benefiting rivals in India, according to interviews with 10 industry executives and experts. China has for nearly 20 years been the preferred location for a range of pharmaceutical research and manufacturing services due to the low cost and speed offered by contract drugmakers there. That is leading some biotech companies to consider using manufacturers in India to produce active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for clinical trials or other outsourced work.
This article takes a look at the 20 countries with the best retirement systems. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the challenges in global retirement and how to navigate them, you may go to 5 Countries with the Best Retirement Systems. Demographic Shifts and the Old-Age Dependency Challenge in Global Retirement The […]
TORONTO — No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified a new collective agreement that raises wages and expands the number of full-time jobs, the union representing them has confirmed. A press release from Unifor said the deal, which covers almost 1,300 workers, will see wages rise between $3.20 and $4.50 an hour over the duration of the agreement. The five-year contract also includes a new benefits program for part-time workers and creates 30 new full-time positions to be filled with
STORY: A Chinese smartphone maker has reached a major milestone.Realme says it has shipped more than 200 million phones.It said it hit the number in the second quarter, with most sales outside China.Data shows Realme is the fifth fastest smartphone maker to reach this goal.The company was set up just over five years ago.Leading market analytics firm Counterpoint Research says only four companies have reached the target quicker:Apple, Samsung, Vivo and China's Huawei.Realme says it is also ready to take on premium phones with its upcoming launch, the GT 5 Pro.The update comes a week after data showed Chinese smartphone makers performing strongly during the recent Singles Day shopping festival, which ran from October 30 to November 12.Data had Huawei sales up 66% year-on-year, while Xiaomi also rose 28%.That performance drove a 5% annual rise in the overall number of Chinese smartphones sold during the Singles Day period.In contrast, iPhone-maker Apple saw smartphone sales down 4% during the period.
The experts are constantly telling you that you need to have a lot more saved for retirement than you think, which can create pressure: How do you squeeze extra money out of your existing expenses to...
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Huawei said on Sunday it will move core technologies and resources in its smart car unit, which has chalked up robust sales for a number of new vehicles, to a new joint company owned up to 40% by automaker Changan Auto. The new company will engage in research and development, production, sales and service of intelligent automotive systems and component solutions, Huawei said in a press release. "The new company will ... work with partners to promote innovation and leadership in smart car technology and promote the prosperity and development of the automotive industry," the release said.
Big oil and gas companies in China and elsewhere are using low-quality carbon offsets to "greenwash" their imports of natural gas while failing to make strong emissions cutting commitments, environment group Greenpeace said on Monday. Firms like PetroChina and CNOOC Gas and Power have signed long-term contracts with Shell to buy "carbon neutral" liquefied natural gas (LNG), which uses "forest offsets" to balance out carbon emissions.
One of Russia's most lucrative oil trade routes since the imposition of Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict faces a major challenge because of the drawbacks of payment in currency other than dollars, with no short-term solution in sight. For decades, the U.S. dollar has been the currency of international oil trade and efforts to find alternatives have been thwarted by the difficulties of conversion, as well as political obstacles. The problems flared when India - which has become Russia's biggest buyer of seaborne oil since European customers retreated - insisted in July on paying in rupees and the trading activity nearly fell apart, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Are you in the market for a new set of wheels? It might surprise you to learn that the day you choose to visit the dealership can have a major impact on your car-buying experience. Find: 6 Poorly...
A pack of what appear to be stray dogs has been hounding a Houston-area car dealership and causing as much as $350,000 worth of damage.
For the majority of working Americans, grinding away at their job and saving for the occasional vacation is the norm. For many retirees, the goal shifts to becoming "snowbirds," taking off during the...
Retirement coach Robert Laura warns adjusting to retiree life can be harder than it looks.
Delegates at this year's U.N. COP28 climate summit are anxious to boost the world's climate change agenda with concrete plans for clamping down on the second-most prominent greenhouse gas – methane. While more than 150 countries have promised since 2021 to slash their methane emissions 30% from 2020 levels by 2030 under the U.S.- and EU-led Global Methane Pledge, few have detailed how they will achieve this. What is needed now is to turn those pledges into urgent action – with financial support for developing countries' efforts and national regulations over methane-emitting sectors such as oil and gas and agriculture, according to the United Arab Emirates' COP28 presidency.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tesla on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state via Sweden's Transport Agency as striking postal workers in the Scandinavian country halted the delivery of license plates of new vehicles manufactured by the Texas-based automaker. Tesla is non-unionized globally, but the Swedish workers are demanding that the carmaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in Sweden have. Tesla has no manufacturing plant in Sweden, but has several service centers.
In this article, we discuss the 11 best LNG and LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more LNG and LNG shipping stocks, go directly to the 5 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. The United States has witnessed a surge in natural gas production since […]