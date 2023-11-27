Cyber Monday: Packages file into Amazon ship center

Reuters Videos

STORY: A Chinese smartphone maker has reached a major milestone.Realme says it has shipped more than 200 million phones.It said it hit the number in the second quarter, with most sales outside China.Data shows Realme is the fifth fastest smartphone maker to reach this goal.The company was set up just over five years ago.Leading market analytics firm Counterpoint Research says only four companies have reached the target quicker:Apple, Samsung, Vivo and China's Huawei.Realme says it is also ready to take on premium phones with its upcoming launch, the GT 5 Pro.The update comes a week after data showed Chinese smartphone makers performing strongly during the recent Singles Day shopping festival, which ran from October 30 to November 12.Data had Huawei sales up 66% year-on-year, while Xiaomi also rose 28%.That performance drove a 5% annual rise in the overall number of Chinese smartphones sold during the Singles Day period.In contrast, iPhone-maker Apple saw smartphone sales down 4% during the period.