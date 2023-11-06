CVU boys soccer unseats defending champions South Burlington in penalty kicks

The Canadian Press

KELOWNA, B.C. — Brad Gushue lost his opening game at the Pan Continental Curling Championship and brushed it off by saying as long as his Canadian squad didn't lose the last one he'll be OK. Gushue, of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, turned in a brilliant performance on Saturday and won the gold medal at Kelowna Curling Club by beating Jongduk Park of South Korea 8-3 in nine ends. It is the second straight gold medal at the Pan Continental Curling Championships for the Canadian quartet. G