Cutoff Creek Fire 'Out of Control', BC Firefighters Say

The Cutoff Creek wildfire, burning across over 30,000 hectares (78,000 acres), was classified as “out of control” by the British Columbia Wildfire Service on August 15.

This video, released by the BC Wildfire Service, shows the Cutoff Creek wildfire burning through a dense forest, with plumes of smoke rising from the blaze.

The suspected cause of the fire was lightning, and evacuation orders and alerts were in effect for the surrounding area.

“Hot, dry conditions and sustained westerly winds are challenging suppression efforts on the Cutoff Creek wildfire,” the service said. Credit: BC Wildfire Service via Storyful