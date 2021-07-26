Cute Tassie Devil Does the 'Snow Shake' on Icy Cradle Mountain

A Tasmanian devil shook its furry coat free from snowflakes at a conservation sanctuary in Tasmania’s central highlands.

The carnivorous marsupial named Ossie Pickett was doing the “snow shake”, according to staff at the sanctuary located in the World Heritage-listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park.

Snow has been falling in the area over the past week, with the heaviest snow due on Wednesday night, July 28. Credit: Devils@Cradle via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories