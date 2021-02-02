Cute Samoyed shows his most useful and clever tricks
Watch Felix the samoyed help his humans with his most useful and cute tricks. Awesome!
NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby loves playing hockey. The more games crammed together for the Pittsburgh Penguins longtime captain, the better. Getting some unexpected time off after a COVID-19 outbreak among the New Jersey Devils forced their visit to Pittsburgh this week to be postponed is less than ideal. Then again, Crosby is well aware that nothing in a pandemic is ideal, so the Penguins will adapt on the fly and see how it goes. The break gives Pittsburgh a chance to catch its breath following a whirlwind stretch both on the ice and off. The season's first three weeks have brought the abrupt resignation of general manager Jim Rutherford, a steady stream of defencemen to the injured list and now the first of what could very well be multiple COVID-19 interruptions. Crosby admitted it's rare to have so much “bunched together" but believes the Penguins — who are 5-4-1 — have done a decent job of navigating things. Pittsburgh put together a five-game point streak last month despite falling behind in each contest and using a revolving door along the blue line thanks to injuries to regulars Marcus Pettersson, Juusso Riikola, Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang. “Being down, trailing many times, being able to get back, it shows a lot of character, especially early in the season,” Crosby said. "I think that’s a positive sign.” Coach Mike Sullivan has stressed to his players to “control the controllables” while allowing there are circumstances at play over which the Penguins have no say at all. The postponements this week were due to what happened in New Jersey, not Pittsburgh. A blizzard prevented the Penguins from returning home on Monday night, forcing them to practice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The postponements mean the Penguins won't play again until they visit the New York Islanders on Saturday. Having an extended break in a year when so many games are crammed together is unusual. Then again, what isn't? “I think just from a sheer mindset standpoint, it’s not anything our guys or our coaching staff aren’t prepared for,” Sullivan said. "We have to expect inconvenience. We’ve got to expect uncontrollable circumstances are going to come our way and respond accordingly.” The goal this week is to use the extended break to work on early issues, including a power-play that is struggling to develop any sense of rhythm. The Penguins are 23rd in the league, converting 13.9% of their opportunities with the man advantage. Not exactly what they had in mind when they brought back former assistant Todd Reirden in the off-season to work with a group that includes some of the better playmakers in the league in Crosby, Evgeni Maklin and Jake Guentzel. Of course, that's part of the problem. Sulliivan has been fighting a tug of war with his stars for the better part of his five-plus years on the bench. Too often they try for the pretty play instead of the simple one, a mindset that leads to fewer pucks on net and fewer opportunities for rebounds that could end up over the goal line. “Players can have a tendency to think too much,” Sullivan said. “If you look at the personnel group we have, they’re at their best when they’re instinctive." Meaning, when they're reacting and not overthinking things. It's a delicate balance given the group's respective talent level, but one Sullivan knows the Penguins need to find as they try to stay in the thick of what figures to be a highly competitive East Division race. “I think as far as what we can work on after 10 games (are) special teams and just generating a little bit more offensively,” Crosby said. “It comes down to execution when you get chances and just making sure you’re doing it consistently.” ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus fight back to win 2-1 at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday. Ronaldo netted a penalty and took advantage of a horrendous defensive error to give his side the advantage ahead of the second leg. Lautaro Martínez had given Inter an early lead. Napoli hosts Atalanta in the other semifinal on Wednesday, with the return legs scheduled for next week. The final is on May 19. Inter was without key forward Romelu Lukaku for the first leg. He was suspended for accumulated cards following his spat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in last week’s quarterfinal win over AC Milan. Inter had beaten Juventus 2-0 two weeks ago in Serie A and coach Antonio Conte was looking to maintain supremacy over his former club. That seemed to be going to plan when Martínez slotted Nicolò Barella’s cross under Gianluigi Buffon in the ninth minute. But Juventus was awarded a penalty when Ashley Young appeared to haul back Juan Cuadrado, and Ronaldo struck the spot kick into the roof of the net to level in the 26th. Juventus completed the comeback nine minutes later. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and Samir Handanovic got into a mixup after the goalkeeper had rushed off his line, and Ronaldo pounced to race behind them and deposit into an empty net, off the base of the far post. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SHEFFIELD, England — Sheffield United’s improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Tuesday. After failing to win any of its first 17 games — a first in the Premier League — United has now won three of its last five. There might still be a 10-point gap to fourth-from-last Brighton, but there is hope now for Chris Wilder’s team. “I have a group that are alive and kicking and fighting for their lives,” Wilder said. Billy Sharp forced home the scruffy winner from close range in the 74th minute, having also netted the clinching goal in a 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Jan. 12 that saw the team finally earn three points for the first time this season. Wilder said he was about to substitute Sharp when the striker reacted to a loose ball in the area and prodded it into the net. “He was coming off!" Wilder said. “It’s the life and times of a manager.” West Brom, which is second to last and now only one point above Sheffield United, took the lead in the 41st when Matt Phillips tucked away a loose ball from inside the six-yard box after home goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced two great saves to deny first Callum Robinson and then Mbaye Diagne. Jayden Bogle equalized in the 56th, scoring for the second time this season with a shot on the turn after a foraging run into the area from Chris Basham — one of Sheffield United’s overlapping centre backs. “I’m sick of repeating myself,” said West Brom manager Sam Allardyce, whose team has only earned five points in nine games since he took over in mid-December. “Until we learn at this level to stop goals — scruffy goals that could have been avoided — it’s an uphill battle.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks. Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% per cent on 3-pointers. Rookie Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old from France, has been starting in Hill’s absence. The second-round pick scored 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. He averages 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was an easy decision for Daniel Sorensen to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. They were really the only ones who wanted him. Sorensen had just finished a standout career at BYU, but his game film and measurables went largely overlooked by the rest of the NFL. He wasn't too surprised when the 2014 draft came and went without his name getting called, but he was a little caught off guard when the phone rang following the seventh round and he heard the voice on the other end. “Andy Reid was the only head coach that reached out to me,” Sorensen recalled, "and that was pretty big. That was pretty remarkable to get a phone call from him. And he shot me straight: ‘You have a good opportunity to make this team here.’" Sorensen not only wound up making the team, he's stuck around for seven seasons, helping the Chiefs put together the best stretch in franchise history: They have won the past five AFC West titles, reached the conference championship game three consecutive years, and on Sunday will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their second straight Super Bowl title. Sorensen isn't an outlier, either. While the Chiefs roster is undoubtedly top heavy — Patrick Mahomes is due a half-billion dollars over the next 10 years, and stars such as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are rich beyond their wildest imaginations — they wouldn't be in this position if not for a collection of late-round draft picks and college free agents that are the envy of the league. No fewer than 22 players drafted in the third round or later — or not all — are on the Chiefs roster as they finish their prep work for the Super Bowl. Ten of them are likely to start on offence, defence or special teams against the Buccaneers. That doesn't include a handful of players with a similar backstory that reside on their practice squad. “I think it goes along with the way this organization is run,” Sorensen explained. "They pride themselves and we pride ourselves on our ability to trust the process, and the process has proven to be successful. “They get guys that are willing to buy in, willing to practice, willing to put in the effort of watching the film and doing the little things right, and you've seen the careers of a lot of guys that have blossomed in this system.” At first glance, it shouldn't make sense. The Chiefs have won consistently for the better part of a decade, with a roster dotted by more stars than there are in the nighttime sky. There shouldn't be room for seemingly inferior talent. Nor should players overlooked by every other NFL team in the draft, including those that have won far fewer games, jump at the opportunity to sign with Kansas City when it would appear to be a longshot to survive the cut. Yet those are some of the reasons why guys such as linebacker Ben Niemann and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton not only signed with the Chiefs but carved out important roles. They are surrounded by some of the NFL's best players every time they step into the locker room, and that often forces them to raise their play to a level not even they thought possible. They are welcomed by a group of players so confident and secure in their own ability that they are willing to pour into them whatever knowledge they can. And with Reid in control, they have a coach that has proven over several decades that he can get the best out of his players. The result: Fourth-round draft pick L'Jarius Sneed was among the highest-rated cornerbacks in the league this season, and 2019 sixth-rounder Rashad Fenton has become indispensable alongside him and Sorensen in the defensive backfield. When injuries popped up on the offensive line, the Chiefs plugged a big hole with Nick Allegretti, a seventh-round pick in 2019. They also added depth with Yasir Durant, an undrafted rookie capable of playing several positions. “When they're looking for guys to add to our roster,” Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said, “they're looking for guys that love football, love to compete. Self-starters. That would be true on the offensive line. Guys that are extremely tough, guys that are able to move onto the next play, guys that are physically tough and rugged.” Reid deserves much of the credit, but so does general manager Brett Veach, who has an uncanny ability to unearth talent everywhere from junior colleges and Division II schools to the mighty Southeastern Conference. He needs to keep doing it, too. Like any other NFL team, the Chiefs can only afford to carry the gargantuan contracts of Mahomes and their other pricey stars if they're able to stock the rest of the roster with inexpensive talent. “Brett does a nice job of knowing what the coaches need to be successful on both sides of the ball," Reid said. "He listens and weighs out what his scouts believe, what he believes, what the coaches believe, then he comes to a conclusions. He's been strong on his conviction with certain players that he thought would boost us and gone for it. And it's worked out.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
