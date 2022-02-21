Cute Corgis Ready to Attend Bobsleigh Games

A pair of corgis were dressed as Olympic bobsleigh athletes at a home in Mitchellville, Iowa.

Rebecca Templeton posted a video on her Instagram on February 4 that shows her two corgis, Churchill and Windsor, wearing “USA” hats whilst sitting in an American-themed bobsleigh.

“USA! USA! Who is heckin’ excited to get the games started?!” Templeton wrote on a February 4 instagram post ahead of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The dogs’ outfit and the sleigh were originally designed for Halloween last year. Templeton posted photos that show the dogs and the sleigh on her Instagram page on October 26, 2021. Credit: Rebecca Templeton via Storyful