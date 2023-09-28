Customers Surprise Staff at Salt Lake City Restaurant With $10,000 Tip

Staff at a Mexican restaurant in Utah were blown away when a group of customers left a whopping $10,000 tip earlier this month.

Footage by Nikisha Lynn, who was among the generous group of diners, shows the staff at Monarca, a Mexican restaurant in Salt Lake City, gathering around their table following the meal.

“We collected ten thousand dollars,” one member of the party can be heard saying to the employees, who then gasp in shock and delight, before erupting into cheers and applause.

Nikisha Lynn told Storyful: “We went to Monarca to create a positive impact for their staff. Our waiter Bambi was absolutely phenomenal. When we gave them the $10,000 tip, instantly you saw their energy, heart and lives change.”

Speaking to KSLTV the restaurant’s owner Alfonso Brito said it was a regular customer who had come in with around 20 friends.

“He just pulled out of his pocket $10,000 in 100s,” Brito told KSLTV, adding that he “didn’t know what to say” as he was “in shock”. Credit: Nikisha Lynn via Storyful