Customers nap while standing at a Tokyo 'sleep cafe'

STORY: If giraffes can sleep standing up, maybe you can too

A cafe in Tokyo lets customers nap while standing in these sleep pods

Yoshihito Nohara/ Giraffenap Manager/Koyoju Plywood Corporation

"Everyday, giraffes sleep while standing up for about 20 minutes. Just like that, 20 minutes a day is just right for a nap too. That's why we called it the Giraffenap, because of the way giraffes rest."

Roughly the size of a phone booth, the 'Giraffepod' has enough space for one person

"I thought standing up would be tough on my knees but surprisingly it didn't really put much of a load on them. I felt like it was a really thoughtful setup."

"It was my first time sleeping standing up. My bodyweight was more supported than I expected and I was able to get some rest."

A half-hour snooze in a the pod costs $5.60 at Nestle's 'sleep cafe'

Jiro Takaoka/Manager/Nestle Japan

"The thing is that if you lie down to rest, you could easily sleep for one or two hours, which would have a negative impact on your sleep during the night. We've promoted the idea of sleeping while sitting but with this Giraffenap you can stand and sleep. It's great for a 20 minute nap, so we ordered it."

The pod maker hopes it will take off in Japan, where OECD data shows people get little sleep