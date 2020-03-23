Customers Line Up Outside Sydney Supermarket Being Guarded by Police

Long lines of shoppers formed outside supermarkets in Australia on the morning of March 23 after the government announced the closure of non-essential businesses from midday.

On Sunday, March 22, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a national shutdown of non-essential services in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Venues such as pubs, gyms and churches would close by midday on the Monday, however supermarkets would remain open.

In this video, a line can be seen stretching outside an Aldi outlet at Hurstville, in Sydney’s south, before the store opened on March 23. Police officers can be seen guarding the entrance. Credit: @iconjen via Storyful