Customer at barbershop had a close shave when truck smashed through the window

A barbershop had a close shave when a truck smashed through the window. Customers and employees of Trendsetters Barbershop in Hollywood, California, had a scare when a Ford 350 crashed into the building. The enormous red pickup truck had been left unattended at a gas station across the road from the shop and rolled away. It crossed the road and went through the front window, scattering the customers, and flinging a vending machine across the room. Eugene Torres, a barber at the West Hollywood shop, was cutting a customer's hair and says both narrowly escaped. Eugene, 44, explained: "I heard a laugh, looked up, and saw a giant Ford 350 plow through the window." Eugene, from Pico Rivera, California, says that the vending machine flew across the room, and landed where the customer sat. Eugene, terrifyingly had been cutting the customer's hair with a straight razor. Thankfully Eugene had time to warn him, and both men, as well as the other two customers in the shop, escaped unharmed. Eugene said: "I was giving someone a 'razor fade' so I had a blade in my hand. "I just shouted 'get up!' My client got up at the last second, so I grabbed the chair and moved it a bit. "The vending machine flew across the room and almost crushed his legs, it was exactly where I stand if I'm on my phone." Not one to be phased by a little accident, Eugene finished the man's haircut and only stopped working when ordered to. He was shaken but finished another 45 minutes of haircuts until officials deemed the building structurally unsound. The truck had struck a pillar in the shop, making the building unsafe, but this also may have saved everyone inside. Eugene explained: "We were very shaken, we got up, asked if everyone was OK and got on. "I finished my haircut and one more after that, I kept going for about 45 minutes, we've had to find another place to cut hair now. "It's the busiest week of the year. "If the truck had been six inches over it would not have hit the pillar and come straight through the shop." According to Eugene, the accident, which took place on November 19th was not the first time this has happened. He said: "Two years ago another truck went though the other window. A local guy said he's seen it happen six times in the 30 years he's lived here."