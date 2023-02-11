Custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex arrested on drug charges
A custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex has been arrested on drug charges at the Fort Pierce school.
U.S. citizens should avoid travel to certain regions of Mexico over increased crime and kidnappings, the State Department says.
Laval officials named the man behind the wheel as Pierre Ny St-Amand
The girl was also several months pregnant, officials said.
Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building. According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang. Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on t
Five officers have been charged with murder over January arrest
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
A California doctor accused of deliberately driving his family off a cliff in their Tesla has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges. Dharmesh Patel, of Pasadena, faces three counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving his wife and two children off Devil’s Slide cliff in northern California in January. “He is charged with three counts of pre-meditated and deliberate attempted murder,” said San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher.
Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say. York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally. The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in
HALIFAX — Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition. Lawyer Patricia MacPhee made the argument in a written statement of defence before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. She rejects the accusation by Lisa Banfield that the RCMP conspired to stage a malicious prosecution against her. Banfield alleges she was charged in December 2020 because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from
Four schools in eastern Saskatchewan were in hold-and-secure situations Friday after a man was fatally shot during a break-in at a nearby home early in the morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called shortly after 4 a.m. CST about a break-and-enter and a suspicious death at a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., police say. Mounties found a man who lived in the house dead at the scene. Police consider the death suspicious, and investiga
The Murdaugh family’s behaviour in court is just the latest in a growing list of sagas disrupting the high-profile trial – including a bomb threat and a controversial GoFundMe
The woman and her 10-year-old son were found strangled in their apartment in 1984.
Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. “We are truly asking that this matter gets looked into before someone gets hurt really bad or lose their life because of some unprofessional officers," the letter stated. The warning from dozens of inmates at the Shelby County prison is the clearest indication yet that one of the five officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer.
Vancouver police say three teenagers have been arrested and charged with assault after an incident in downtown Vancouver last weekend. According to the VPD, a 29-year-old man from Vancouver Island was the victim of the assault while he was in Vancouver for a visit. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Seymour and Dunsmuir streets, not far from the Granville Street SkyTrain station. Police say he "suffered serious injuries that required medical attention," although th
FacebookAlex Murdaugh allegedly wanted his wife and son to come to their hunting estate the night they were brutally murdered—a request that a “disappointed” Maggie reluctantly complied with, the family housekeeper testified on Friday.“Maggie told me she had to go to a doctor’s appointment, and she said...in the text she said ‘Alex wants me to come home,’” Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, who worked for the Murdaugh family for years, testified in Colleton County court. “She kind of sounded like she di
Serkan Kaygusuz, 42, is on trial accused of murdering Norma Girolami, 70.
A man who worked as a substitute teacher for nine years in the St. John's metro region has been charged with several sexual offences in New Brunswick. Stephen Blackwood, 37, is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, one count of assault, and one count of breaching court conditions. The RCMP in New Brunswick are appealing to parents to speak to their children, saying they believe there could be more kids involved. That includes in Newfoundland and Labrador, where
George Santos got out of puppy-related criminal theft charge by claiming to be an SEC agent, ex-friend says
INNISFIL, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says the gunman who killed two South Simcoe Police officers before turning the rifle on himself was wearing a ballistic vest and waiting to ambush police when they arrived at his home in Innisfil. The Special Investigations Unit has closed its investigation into the October shooting, clearing a third officer who shot the man of any criminal wrongdoing. The SIU says the three officers responded on Oct. 11 after a woman called police asking them to remove
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -Popular ousted Khabarovsk region governor Sergei Furgal was sentenced by a Russian court to 22 years in prison on Friday after it found him guilty of attempted murder and ordering contract killings of business rivals. Furgal denied the charges, which related to alleged crimes from 2004 and 2005, when he was a prominent local businessman in Russia's far east. In a statement posted on Telegram, Russia's prosecutor general's office said: "The court established that Furgal and his accomplice, guided by selfish motives and a desire to increase the income of a commercial organization controlled by him, ... created an organised group in 2004 to commit murders of competitors."