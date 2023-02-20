Curly-Haired Mangalica Pigs Enjoy Walk in Snow

A trio of mangalica pigs took a walk in a snow covered forest in Ontario, Canada, footage posted to TikTok shows.

Video filmed by Tia Retsinas shows the three curly-haired pigs nuzzling their way around a snowy woodland, powdering their snouts white with snow in the process.

Retsinas told Storyful that she, along with a few other farms, are working towards repopulating this breed after threats of extinction in the 1990s. Credit: Tia Retsinas via Storyful

