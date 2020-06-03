Curious Goats Explore Empty Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Two goats at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore took an adventurous stroll to meet other animals and explore the empty facility during its closure prompted by the coronavirus.

The Maryland Zoo shared this footage on June 1 that shows the goats visiting alpacas and river otters. The footage also shows the goats checking out other areas of the zoo they may not normally be exposed to.

The video was part of the #ClosedButStillCaring campaign, meant to show that zookeepers are still caring for the animals despite closures. Credit: Maryland Zoo via Storyful